Minister Amos Lugoloobi granted bail

State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi has been granted bail after paying Ten Million shillings in cash and his seven sureties were all bonded for 100 million shillings not cash. While delivering his ruling, the magistrate warned Lugoloobi against rallying his supporters to come to court. This was after the entire court premises and the area outside were full of the minister's supporters from Kayunga. This comes after Lugoloobi was remanded to Luzira prison on Monday on two counts of possession of the stolen property. Sudhir Byaruhanga followed the events at court and now reports.