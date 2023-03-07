Minister Amongi supports new affirmative action measures for women empowerment

The minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi has said that the government has rolled out programmes to encourage as many female Ugandans as possible, to pick interest in learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects. This after studies revealed that females remain disproportionately underrepresented in the fields of science and innovation compared to males. Women activists have equally called for use of innovation and technology in the promotion of gender equality and women's rights in the country. This call comes as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate international women's day tomorrow.