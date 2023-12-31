Minister Amongi pledges new remand homes for juveniles in 2024

The government reveals plans to construct more remand homes for juveniles across the country due to an influx in the number of youthful offenders. This comes on the back of reports that about 300 juveniles are expected to be rehabilitated and taught different skills annually before they are reinstated in the community. The revelation came as Gender Affairs Minister Betty Amongi discussed the problem of congestion in the few remand homes.