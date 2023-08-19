Minister Amongi optimistic about new NSSF MD Patrick Ayota

A day after she appointed Patrick Ayota as substantive Managing Director Patrick Ayota, Gender Minister Betty Amongi explained that she was not influenced by a court case or a parliamentary decision on the affairs of the pension fund. However, she insisted that she was satisfied that Ayota had been cleared by the board and the IGG, and would move on to make a decent Managing Director. Former Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba has sought to be reappointed despite passing the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.