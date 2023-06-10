Minister Amongi concerned at slow pace of disbursement

Gender Minister Betty Amongi is concerned that the slow pace of collecting data for the parish development model (PDM) is hampering the progress of the project. Amongi, who was meeting women groups in Oyam, says although some beneficiaries have received the money, more women will soon join the list of beneficiaries. Her ministry is undertaking training of women on business-based models on selected enterprises to tap into 30% of the quarterly funds from PDM, which was diverted from Uganda's women entrepreneurship program (UWEP).