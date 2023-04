Minister Amongi calls on donor agencies to localise social programmes

The minister for Gender, Labour and Social development Betty Amongi has called on development agencies to localise their social programmes if they are to have a lasting impact. The minister was speaking at the launch of the UN Women, Peace and Security programme in Kampala. The programme is born from the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which calls for women to be at the forefront of fighting for peace in their communities.