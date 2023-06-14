Minister Amongi calls for action to address social inequality

The minister for gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi has told delegates at the International Labour Conference in Geneva that there is a need for robust public action to address social inequalities made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said pre-existing vulnerabilities and income inequalities have affected women, girls, and workers in the informal economy. She stressed that the world is off-track in eradicating extreme poverty. The conference ends on 16th June.