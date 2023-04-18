Minister Agnes Nandutu hands herself to police over diversion of Karamoja iron sheets

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu today handed herself over to the Police after having snubbed previous summons to answer questions relating to her role in the diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja. Police now say they are waiting for communication from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions on when to produce Nandutu in court. Nandutu is the third minister to be arrested over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal. Karamoja Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi have already been produced in court and charged.