Minister advises farmers not to cut their vanilla crops

The government has advised vanilla farmers not to cut down their crops whenever the prices drop. State Minister for Agriculture Fred Bwino Kyakulaga says the ministry has noticed that when there is a change in international market forces, prices of vanilla rise and then dip steeply every ten years. When this happens, many vanilla farmers cut down their crops which causes them to lose out when the prices rise again. Kyakulaga declared the official harvest dates for vanilla which will run for three months beginning 5th January to 5th April this year.