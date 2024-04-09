Minister Aber calls for funding boost for disaster response

The State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Lilian Aber, has asked the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to prioritize allocating funds to the Disaster Department to enable her office to swiftly respond to natural emergencies in the country. Aber was speaking after receiving instruments of power from her predecessor, Esther Anyakun. In a recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Museveni, Anyakun was transferred to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development as the State Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations.