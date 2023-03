Millions lost in Hoima school dormitory fire

Learners in Hoima town mosque nursery and primary school have lost property in a fire that burnt a dormitory. The fire was stopped before it spread to shops located just outside the school. Books, mattresses and clothes were among the items that were burnt. Hoima Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi said he is preparing an audit in all schools to assess their preparedness in case of an emergency.