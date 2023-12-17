Millions gear up for Wednesday polls in DR Congo

Millions of Congolese will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect their president, with candidates now left with just one day to campaign. There are twenty presidential candidates in the race with President Felix Tshisekedi seen as the favorite to secure a second, and final five-year term in office. Congolese in the Eastern part of the country have experienced years of political instability and coups in the past, and the election result will look to resolve that problem as DANIEL KIBET reports.