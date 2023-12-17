Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police driver hands self to police after knocking UPDF soldier dead
  • 2 World Biggest Hamas tunnel found, says Israel army
  • 3 National Smugglers in Kenyan truck kill UPDF soldier
  • 4 National Former URC boss Kulany dies aged 86
  • 5 National New Shs16b sub-station to relieve stress on Kayunga Road, says Umeme