Military police commissions 300 officers

The army has commissioned over 300 military police officers, who were challenged to observe maximum discipline while on duty, at Masindi Miltary police training school. The officers are to be used to enhance the security force's ability at crowd control. Turning to the media, who cover crowds during protests, the deputy commander of Land Forces in the UPDF, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa called for fairness in their coverage.