Microfinance Support Centre on the spot over irregular recruitment

The MPs on the COSASE are scrutinizing the 2021/22 Auditor General's report on the operations of the Micro Finance Support Centre in which they have questioned the irregular appointment of Hellen Petronila Masika as the deputy executive director of the Microfinance Support Centre. Masika has told the MPs that she was appointed after serving as the acting executive director of the Support Centre for eight months.