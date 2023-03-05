Mental health experts advocate for increased access to quality care | HEALTH FOCUS

The majority of Ugandans who require mental health care and management are unable to access it due to a shortage of mental health facilities. Numerically, 19 out of 20 people who are suffering from some form of mental health problem in the country can't access care which exacerbates the problem. Mental health experts want government and the private sector to invest more in the mental health field. Walter Mwesigye has more in this week's health focus.