Members of Parliament tour Kampala city to assess the state of roads

For a long time now, Ugandans have taken to social media to share pictures of roads in Kampala filled with potholes. Following a social media campaign calling out KCCA to find a lasting solution to the potholes in Kampala, MPs on parliament's physical infrastructure committee have spent the day traversing different city roads to assess the situation and they will give a status report tomorrow.