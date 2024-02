Members of Katonga Faction meet this week to decide future

Six months after a split in the Forum for Democratic Change that created the FDC Katonga faction, it is becoming clear that this faction is inching towards a split with the party administration at Najjanankumbi. Instead, the authorities at Katonga are planning a national council meeting on Wednesday, to determine whether to evolve into a political party or continue as a pressure group, in the run-up to 2026.