Meet one of the few women fire fighters

It is not clear how many Ugandan female firefighters there are, but there is no doubt there are very few. Working in a predominantly male environment, Justine Nannyombi Mirembe serves as a firefighter for the Fire Fighting Team at Entebbe Airport. As part of the Nation Media Group's Empower Her Series, we spoke to her and asked why, of all occupations, she chose firefighting.