Medics want to be paid salary arrears for two months

Patients across Kumi district are stranded after health workers started a sit-down strike to protest the failure by their employer to pay their salaries for two months. The medics say they will only attend to critical emergencies until their salary arrears are cleared. However, the district Chief Administrative Officer Roseline Adongo is confident that all the health workers' salary arrears have been catered for and the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Uganda will credit their accounts anytime.