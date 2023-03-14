Medics in Mukono are tipped on cleft lip surgeries, therapy

Parents of children born with cleft lip condition are calling on the government to come to their aid after some people discriminated against their children, much to their frustration. Health Experts say that although the scientific cause of the condition has not yet been identified, the number of children born with cleft lip condition is rising. These experts have decided to start training such children in corrective speech therapy and having a positive mindset, in order to cope.