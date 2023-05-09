Medical specialists resolve to join a doctors' strike

The Medical Officers Special Grade who are specialized doctors like gynecologists, surgeons, pediatricians, and emergency physicians will go on strike effectively at 11 pm today after the government fails to respond to their demands for a salary increment. The specialists want an increase from 6 million to 11 million shillings per month. They argue that their pay is insufficient, considering the level of expertise and responsibility required in their positions, and the workload, given their limited numbers in health facilities. They also want the government to stop confusing them for low cadres and want their title changed to 'associate consultant'. This strike comes at a time when senior house officers are on strike and the government has not deployed intern doctors in public facilities.