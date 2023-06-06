Medical re-interns lay out 24 hour ultimatum

The medical interns from the 2023/2024 cohort have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Ministry of Health, demanding deployment dates and the release of deployment lists. More than 2,000 interns, who completed their medical degrees a year ago, are still awaiting assignments, despite the initial plan for deployment in April of this year. In the absence of a satisfactory response from the government and the Ministry of Health, the interns have expressed their willingness to stage demonstrations to highlight their concerns.