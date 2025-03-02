MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE :How poor care impacts patients leading to adverse disease

Around 1 in every 10 patients is harmed in health care and more than 3 million deaths occur annually due to unsafe care. In low-to-middle income countries, as many as 4 in 100 people die from unsafe care. Uganda does not have well documented facts on harm in health care but there are several known cases. Audrey Webombesa has moved on from an incident that she refers to as negligence at the hands of health workers, which resulted into cerebral palsy of her son.