With Eid Al Adha, the feast of sacrifice, set for Wednesday, June 28, Muslims around the world are preparing for the festival marked by the mass slaughter of animals. The ban on Ugandan beef exports to Saudi Arabia has been lifted, presenting an opportunity in a market that is among the highest in meat consumption. To seize the opportunity, the local beef industry must meet stringent health and quality standards with limited government support amidst the threat of foot and mouth disease.