Cases of measles infection in Hoima District have shot up to 420 in Hoima District. According to Nazareth Kabagenyi, the acting Hoima District Health Officer, a measles outbreak was reported at Runga Landing site in Kiganja Sub-County on January 19, 2024. Five serum specimens were collected from five patients suspected of measles infection on February 16, 2024 and taken to the government laboratory in Entebbe. Kabagenyi says the number of cases has risen to over 400 despite the district having conducted mass immunization of children between six months and 15 years.