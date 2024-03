Mbuya Military Hospital: 60% of work is complete, so far shs 69b has been spent

Lawmakers on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament have asked the contractor who is building Mbuya Military Hospital to speed up the work and handover the medical facility by June this year. The contractor has reportedly failed twice to meet the deadline. The MPs visited the site to follow up on accountability queries that were raised in the Auditor General’s report for the Financial Year 2022/2023.