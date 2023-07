Mbarara's former Archbishop, Paul Bakyenga to be laid rest

The funeral of former Archbishop of Mbarara Paul Bakyenga is underway at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara. The Archbishop Emeritus died on Tuesday at Nsambya Hospital following a spate of illness. He is set to be laid to rest. Vice President Jessica Alupo is representing the president at the ceremonies, along with several government and local leaders.