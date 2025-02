Mbarara City Council rewards PLE students

Mbarara City Council has rewarded the 13 students who acquired aggregate four in the recently released Primary Leaving Examination results. They were awarded items like mattresses, bedsheets, books, metallic cases, among other items. According to the City Education Officer, Mr. Ezra Atuhirwe, the awarding of the best students is done to motivate the learners in their future endeavors.