Mbarara - Bushenyi taxi drivers shun meeting with security officials

Striking taxi drivers plying the Bushenyi-Mbarara road have shunned a meeting by security called to resolve their grievances. The taxi operators are upset that several bus companies, including Global and Tausi bus services, are extending their services from Mbarara to Bushenyi, at lower costs compared to the taxis. This protest came days after Global Buses got its route chart to start its operations on the same route, effective 1st July. The Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner, Robert Atuhairwe had called the meeting to stop the transport operators clashing in the area.