Mbarara Archdiocese, Kasana Luweero welcome 17 new priests

The Catholic Church in Mbarara Archdiocese and Luwero Diocese received 17 new priests today in two separate ordination ceremonies. In Mbarara, Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha presided over the ordination of 13 new priests, while in Luwero, Bishop Lawrence Mukasa ordained 4 new priests. The ceremonies are part of the Catholic Church's annual ordination season.