Mbale Industrial Park women advocate for skills and self-employment

Women working in the Mbale Industrial Park say they have acquired skills they never had or learned on the job and are now able to apply them elsewhere if given opportunities. Many of them are considering transitioning from employment to self-employment after acquiring enough capital. They are advising women around the country to move away from the mentality of being provided for and instead strive to break even and meet their responsibilities, as work is the only solution.