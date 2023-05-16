Mbale district develops plan to mitigate disasters

The Mbale district Disaster Management Committee has developed the District Disaster Contingency Plan, with support from African Women and Youth Action for Development, with the aim of mitigating disasters before they occur. Every department in the Local Government has been tasked to include disaster management in their plans for the next Financial Year. The Contingency Plan will be presented to the Office of the Prime Minister at the end of the month.