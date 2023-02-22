Mayiga urges for increased emphasis on teaching local languages in education

Writing exams in pre-primary classes should be eliminated, the teacher-pupil ratio should be 1 to 35 and more teachers should be trained in special needs. These and others are some of the recommendations that the Buganda Kingdom has submitted to the Education Policy Review Commission to consider. They emphasized that their proposals should serve as the foundation for revitalizing the country's education system. The Commission chaired by Amanya Mushega is charged with reviewing the education system over the last 35 years.