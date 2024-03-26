Mathias Mpuuga reaffirms loyalty to NUP

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

Former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, held a press briefing at Parliament this morning, addressing recent developments within the National Unity Platform (NUP). The press conference followed NUP's notification to Speaker Among of their decision to withdraw Mpuuga's nomination to the Parliamentary Commission and replace him with Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality).

Mpuuga began by dispelling speculations about his future within NUP, stating, "I am a founder of National Unity Platform...I am not leaving NUP, a Party I founded with colleagues consciously." He emphasized his commitment to the party's principles and goals, highlighting his role as the Deputy President in charge of Buganda.

Regarding withdrawing his nomination, Mpuuga declared, "I will not respond to that letter, save to restate my position...I affirm that I confess no wrongdoing whether in law or elementary commonsense." He reiterated his commitment to integrity and accountability, stating, "I have never been indicted of corruption, I am never corrupt."

Mpuuga urged Ugandans to scrutinize their leaders' decisions, particularly in light of recent events. He emphasized the importance of regaining public confidence as NUP and as the opposition, stating, "We must regain public confidence as NUP and as the Opposition, trust and demonstrate that we are worthy of the people’s support in leading the charge for change and transformation of the Ugandan masses are yearning for."

The developments surrounding Mpuuga's position within NUP highlight the party's internal dynamics and challenges as it seeks to maintain its integrity and effectiveness in advocating for political change in Uganda.