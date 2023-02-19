Mastercard honors its latest cohort of graduands

The Mastercard Foundation has honored its latest cohort of graduates from Makerere University, who completed their studies there. The foundation usually sponsors academically talented but economically handicapped learners, most of whom are orphans. Many of this year's graduates obtained first-class degrees at Makerere University. The Scholars Program is uniquely designed to provide Scholars with holistic support which includes Mentorship and career guidance, Entrepreneurship, and psycho-social support.