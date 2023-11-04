Masindi residents upset at poor fund management

A group of people in Masindi who had applied for micro-project support funds from the Office of the Prime Minister stormed both Masindi municipality and district offices yesterday, protesting the delayed release of the grant. In the previous financial year, Masindi district received over 269 million shillings from the Office of the Prime Minister under the micro-projects support program, facilitated by the Ministry of Bunyoro Affairs. However, the majority of the 79 groups that had applied for the funds are yet to receive them. Some individuals have pointed fingers at the Town clerk, CAO, District chairman, and mayor, accusing them of failing to disburse the funds to their respective groups despite the submission of all required documentation.