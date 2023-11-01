Masindi municipality Councillors almost beat speaker

Masindi municipality speaker Tadeo Opio survived an attack by councillors who accused him of opposing a motion regarding the privatization of solid waste management during a council meeting at Masindi Municipal Chambers in Masindi municipality. Chaos erupted following the presentation of the Masindi municipality executive resolutions report to the council by the leader of government business. The report indicated that Masindi municipal council had privatized garbage management to James Ventures Uganda Limited, which would collect garbage from the community at costs ranging from 10,000 to 150,000 shs, depending on the type and size of the business.