Masindi Kitara prelate on his legacy as retirement beckons

Masindi Kitara diocese will next year receive a new Anglican bishop, following the end of the tenure of Rt Rev. William George Kasangaki. In his parting call, he is calling for an end to poverty in families and early marriages as the issues that have bothered him more in the diocese. He is also calling on President Museveni to fulfill pledges he made to the diocese, as he gets to retire.