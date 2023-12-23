Masindi grasshopper traders face seasonal losses

Over a hundred business people engaged in grasshopper trade in Masindi District are facing losses as the season did not yield the expected profits. Members of Masindi Basenene Enterprises are now selling off their equipment to settle loans, which they had taken or utilized their savings to purchase iron sheets, drums, and power generators. Their anticipation for a lucrative harvest in November during the grasshopper swarm has left them grappling with financial setbacks.