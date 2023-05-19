Masindi district stuck with tons of rotten maize

The Masindi district local government is stuck with 3 tons of rotten maize seeds worth 18 Million shillings. The acting district production officer Dr. Fred Sebuguzi says the seeds were received from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries under the agriculture cluster project and were supposed to be given to model farmers in the six sub-counties of Masindi district. The leaders say they are making a few consultations before destroying the consignment in line with the given guidelines.