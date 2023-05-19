Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National UPDF soldier shot dead after selfie with woman in police barracks
  • 2 National Kadaga calls for affordable insurance products for EAC traders
  • 3 National Koboko Muslims swear in rival District Khadi
  • 4 National Two remanded over theft of govt drugs
  • 5 National Tight monetary policy has supported shillings stability – Central Bank