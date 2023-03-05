Masaka teachers ask for help in implementing new O-Level curriculum

Teachers at St Jude SSS Masaka have expressed mixed feelings about the new practicality of imparting the new O-level curriculum introduced by the government. While it has its positives, they say the shortage of costly teaching materials means they are only handling theoretical studies. The other issue of concern raised was the lack of involvement of stakeholders before the introduction of the curriculum. This is mostly to do with literature for pre-candidate classes and the preparation of some of the teachers to switch from theory to practical lessons teaching.