Masaka, Kabale diocese get 36 new priests

In a significant expansion of its clergy, the Catholic Church has joyously embraced new members of the clergy through dual ordination ceremonies in Kabale and Masaka dioceses. The sacred event at Kitovu Cathedral, led by Bishop Serverus Jjumba, sees 20 priests and 16 seminarians ordained as deacons in Masaka. Simultaneously, Our Lady of Good Shepherd Cathedral in Kabale witnesses the ordination of 16 deacons to the priesthood and three seminarians as deacons. A momentous occasion for faith and community.