Masaka Hospital gets emergency training boost from Korean Foundation

The Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the Korean Foundation for International Health, is training and equipping medical workers at Masaka Regional Hospital with advanced skills in assessing severe injuries of traumatized accident victims in the first 60 minutes shortly after being brought to the hospital emergency unit. Masaka Hospital is one of the hospitals on Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway, and for years, especially during festive seasons, it has been receiving dozens of accident victims which requires special training to handle such cases.