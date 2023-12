Masaka crackdown: 20 arrested for shisha and marijuana violations

Police and Ministry of Health officials arrest 20, including suspected prostitutes, in a crackdown on bars, nightclubs, and lodges in Masaka City and its suburbs like Nyendo. The operation targeted Shisha and marijuana smokers to enforce the Tobacco Control Act of 2015, resulting in the confiscation of Shisha pots, tubes, and marijuana