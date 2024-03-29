Masaka Councilor criticizes Robert Kyagulanyi over state house visit

Masaka Councilor Ali Kateregga has openly criticized National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi following a surprising visit to State House. Kateregga's unexpected appearance at State House aimed to plead with President Museveni for the release of 32 of his fellow party members.





Displaying his party membership card, Kateregga identified himself as a councilor from Kakunyu parish in Kimanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka City. He expressed disappointment that Kyagulanyi had not focused on securing the release of the detained party members and instead chose to criticize him.