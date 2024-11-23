Masaka city education officer arrested over extortion

The coalition of organizations fighting corruption, led by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, has led to the arrest and detention of Masaka City Education Officer Steven Kakeeto on charges of embezzlement. The arrest followed concerns raised by the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lily Akello, that Kakeeto may have extorted money from a group of teachers with promises of promotion. Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja attempted to defend Kakeeto, saying he should be given the benefit of the doubt. However, area Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein insisted that the City Education Officer had failed in his job. With investigations still ongoing, Kakeeto is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.