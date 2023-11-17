Mao unveils new information on government response

Handling of the November 2020 deadly skirmishes caused the removal of Major General Sabiiti Muzeyi from the position of the deputy Inspector General of Police. This is according to Justice Minister Norbert Mao, who revealed that this was one of the signs of the actions taken by the government in response to the bloody killings. Mao says Maj Gen Sabiiti was sanctioned for the mismanagement of the events that followed the arrest of the National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi.