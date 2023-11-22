Mao: There is no money for constitutional amendments

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has abandoned the pursuit of constitutional amendments, citing financial constraints. Mao stated that his ministry has now proposed to the President and Cabinet that the Uganda Law Reform Commission take over the process, with an infusion of additional manpower. Some Members of Parliament expressed dissatisfaction with this disclosure, expressing particular concern due to the proposed rationalization of the Law Reform Commission. The parliamentary leadership had previously discouraged individual MPs from proposing piecemeal amendments, anticipating that the government would introduce a comprehensive omnibus amendment. However, there are apprehensions that this comprehensive amendment may not come to fruition.