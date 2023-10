Mao optimistic President Museveni will hand over peacefully

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has reiterated his desire to see a peaceful transition from power by President Yoweri Museveni, insisting that the agreement signed between the DP and NRM would soon produce tangible results. Mao's assurance came after a visit to the Busoga region, where he called on party members to embrace party elections for those seeking to assume positions of responsibility in the Democratic party.