Mao:Implicated officials in iron sheet saga will be treated fairly in court

Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao has said there should be a fair court process for any government official involved in the case of the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme. So far, the state minister for Karamoja Affairs Gorreti Kitutu and her brother charged and remanded in custody. Mao says it only fair that those found guilty pay the ultimate price for conducting themselves in a manner meant to defraud government.